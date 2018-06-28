Politics

You can't down Pat‚ as the DA is discovering

28 June 2018 - 06:17 By Philani Nombembe
There seems to be no end in sight in the legal impasse between the beleaguered mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA.
There seems to be no end in sight in the legal impasse between the beleaguered mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Patricia de Lille had barely emerged from her court victory on Wednesday when she slipped on her boxing gloves again.

A full bench of the High Court in Cape Town reinstated De Lille’s DA membership‚ and she stays on as mayor – for now.

There seems to be no end in sight for the legal impasse between the beleaguered mayor and the DA. The warring parties will be back in court on Thursday‚ butting heads over access to the Steenhuisen Report.

The report‚ compiled by a team headed by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen last year‚ was the basis of the disciplinary action against De Lille.

The report accused her of interfering with the appointment of the municipal manager. It also accused De Lille‚ among other things‚ of doling out patronage and protection to controversial Ses’Khona leader Loyiso Nkohla‚ who is the city’s community liaison officer.

De Lille said her victory sent a strong message that no one is above the law. She urged political parties to learn “to treat our members with respect”.

The DA‚ meanwhile‚ said it would appeal the judgment.

  • For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

Most read

  1. You can't down Pat‚ as the DA is discovering Politics
  2. Rubber bullets fired at EFF-led Brakpan land occupiers Politics
  3. Did the DA-led Western Cape create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year? Politics
  4. Knysna sacrifices mayoral vehicle Politics
  5. It's not over‚ says DA‚ despite De Lille court victory Politics

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X