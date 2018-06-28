Patricia de Lille had barely emerged from her court victory on Wednesday when she slipped on her boxing gloves again.

A full bench of the High Court in Cape Town reinstated De Lille’s DA membership‚ and she stays on as mayor – for now.

There seems to be no end in sight for the legal impasse between the beleaguered mayor and the DA. The warring parties will be back in court on Thursday‚ butting heads over access to the Steenhuisen Report.

The report‚ compiled by a team headed by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen last year‚ was the basis of the disciplinary action against De Lille.

The report accused her of interfering with the appointment of the municipal manager. It also accused De Lille‚ among other things‚ of doling out patronage and protection to controversial Ses’Khona leader Loyiso Nkohla‚ who is the city’s community liaison officer.

De Lille said her victory sent a strong message that no one is above the law. She urged political parties to learn “to treat our members with respect”.

The DA‚ meanwhile‚ said it would appeal the judgment.