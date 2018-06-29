City of Jo’burg finally provides homes to people living in tents

The City of Johannesburg on Friday started allocating prefab housing units to 33 people who have been living in tents at Wembley Stadium in the south of the city.

This follows a court order that the City must provide housing to people evicted from the once fashionable 12-storey block of flats Fattis Mansion and those affected by the Cape York fire‚ both in the city centre in July last year.

Seven people died in the Cape York fire‚ one who leapt from the third floor and six inside the building.