Government sports promoter in dock for advocating murder of white people in Facebook post

29 June 2018 - 14:44 By Timeslive
Velaphi Khumalo will appear in the Equality Court after complaints were made about his Facebook rant in 2016.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Velaphi Khumalo‚ an employee of the Gauteng Department of Sports‚ Recreation‚ Arts and Culture‚ will return to court on Monday to answer to a case of hate speech.

He will be appearing in the Equality Court‚ sitting in the South Gauteng High Court‚ after the South African Human Rights Commission brought the case in response to complaints about his January 2016 rant on Facebook.

Khumalo called on black South Africans to do to white people what “Hitler did to the Jews”‚ amongst other controversial remarks.

He served a four-month suspension from work after an uproar over his post.

