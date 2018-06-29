Politics

Mahikeng municipal boss accused of wasting R96‚000 a month on non-existent toilet

29 June 2018 - 12:48 By Boitumelo Tshehle
Thabo Mokwena paid R672‚000 for a non-existent toilet at a local taxi rank.
Image: Gallo Images/ Beeld/ Felix Dlangamandla

A Mahikeng local municipal manager is in trouble for allegedly spending R96‚000 a month for a non-existent toilet at a local taxi rank.

The Sowetan reported on Friday that councillors are demanding Thabo Mokwena account for the funds‚ which were spent over a period of seven months.

The toilet was supposed to stand in for non-functioning public toilets at the Mahikeng taxi rank. According to documents seen by Sowetan‚ Mokwena paid R672‚000 without a service level agreement to a service provider. 

Mokwena was also accused of investing R83-million in controversial VBS Bank without following proper procedure. This was after the municipality got an over-payment of R60-million from a National Treasury equitable share and R23-million from a municipal infrastructure grant. 

Mokwena allegedly received threats within the municipality and wrote a letter to mayor Betty Diakanyo on June 12, saying his working conditions were not conducive or safe.

Speaker Bafana Nebe said the council would discuss issues involving Mokwena on Tuesday.

- SowetanLIVE

