The minister urged "all South Africans to all be crystal clear about the meaning of name-change in the national effort to transform the country".

He said: "Name changes is an internationally accepted practice fully supported and endorsed by the United Nations that countries have the sovereign right to standardise names and can decide what name to give for each feature in that country should be or how it should be spelt. In this instance‚ there has a been a call for almost 20 years to change the name of the town‚ and those who have pushed for this name to be changed have been informed chiefly by what Colonel (John) Graham epitomises‚ and the painfully bitter memories his name evokes."

Graham‚ after who the city was named‚ was a brutal British commander who waged battle not just against soldiers but also against women‚ children and the elderly‚ said the minister.

"In South Africa‚ it has been standard practice to change names which are not in line with the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

"It is the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that recommended that the renaming of geographic features be a form of 'symbolic reparation' to address an unjust past. These reparations include changing the names of geographical places. Surely‚ we cannot prove ourselves committed (as government) to fully achieve these reparations if we retain names such as ‘Grahamstown’‚" said Mthethwa.

Residents of the city‚ known for its university‚ legal fraternity and farming community‚ have been lobbying for more than a name change.

The city faces enormous infrastructure and management challenges‚ has deteriorated sharply over the past two years with crumbling road‚ sanitation‚ water and electrical infrastructure.

The municipality has long been plagued with problems.

The Sarah Baartman District has loaned municipal manager Ted Pillay to Makana‚ tasking him with developing a turnaround strategy which will address the most pressing basics of clean water‚ adequate electricity and sound infrastructure.

Just this month‚ GroundUp reported that residents of Grahamstown and other parts of Makana Municipality have been without access to clean water for months. This followed the discovery by independent laboratories in mid-May that levels of E.coli in Makana’s drinking water supply were unsafe. This sparked outrage among local residents and civil society organisations who accuse the municipality of inefficiency and mismanagement.

Almost exactly a year ago‚ Grahamstown-based publication Grocott’s Mail reported that a coalition calling themselves Concerned Citizens of Grahamstown‚ acting with the support of attorneys Wheeldon Rushmere and Cole‚ requested that Makana Municipality be placed under administration in terms of Section 139(5) of the Constitution.

The publication quoted acting municipal manager Dali Mlenzana as saying he was surprised by the call – but that he “openly admitted the financial crisis” and that a task team was being formed to address it.