We're turning things around: Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa

29 June 2018 - 13:35 By Penwell Dlamini
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says she has begun turning things around in the troubled department‚ which has been faced with financial problems for years.

Speaking ahead of presenting her budget for the 2018/19 financial year‚ Ramokgopa said senior management have all signed performance agreements‚ which was an area of "laxity" when she arrived.

She said the department has started filling the eight senior managers' positions which were left vacant. These include heads of departments‚ CEO and head of legal‚ which have been filled.

Furthermore‚ the department has taken a decision to prioritise vacant critical health positions over administration and support staff‚ without which health facilities can survive.

She said the department is also improving its fiscal discipline by ensuring that various health facilities and units spend only the cash they have and nothing more.

"We are beginning to see the fruits of our hard work and this is already proof of evidence that the department has entered a new dawn in the recovery as it pertains to clinical‚ corporate and financial governance‚" said Ramokgopa.

