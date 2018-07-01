The City of Johannesburg has welcomed 1‚600 newly in-sourced security officers into its labour force.

This was announced by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Sunday as the city begins a new financial year.

The 1‚600 guards who reported for duty on Sunday are the first of 4‚000 security contract workers who the city plans to in-source. The next phase of in-sourcing for the remaining workers will be implemented over the next two months.

Mashaba said despite the recruitment process being exclusively for those security personnel working in the city at the time of the announcement in 2017‚ over 35‚000 applications were received.

“Efforts were made to sabotage this process by those determined to protect the patronage networks of the past. These efforts included companies firing security personnel and replacing with family and friends to benefit from the in-sourcing process.

“Equally‚ these efforts included attempts within the city to bring into the process people who were not the intended beneficiaries. I am pleased to say these efforts did not prevail. After complications in this recruitment drive‚ a professional independent auditing firm was brought in to audit the outcome of the recruitment process and validate its accuracy. The results received this week have given us the confidence that we can proceed‚” Mashaba said.