Politics

Race for nomination as DA candidate for premier of Gauteng widens

01 July 2018 - 11:04 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Refiloe Ntsekhe.
Refiloe Ntsekhe.
Image: Supplied by @RefiloeNtsekhe via Twitter

Former DA national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe has joined the race to become the party’s candidate for premier in Gauteng.

She has become the fifth high profile DA leader to join the race.

Members of the Gauteng legislature Makashule Gana and Jack Bloom are vying for the candidacy with City of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and MP Ghaleb Cachalia.

The party officially closed its application process on Friday.

“I have thrown my name in the hat‚” said Ntsekhe.

The party is expected to hold interviews with the different candidates next Friday.

The Gauteng contest is important to the DA as the party is hopeful it can depose the ANC in the country’s economic hub.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Saturday‚ Gana said he welcomed the competition from his fellow DA members but still believed he was the best person to challenge for the Gauteng premiership.

Gana said he was supported by people across the party‚ from ordinary members to public office bearers.

“My campaign has got the appeal of the people that are going to ensure that we win elections. For me it’s important that any campaign is supported by people who are prepared to roll up their sleeves and work towards victory‚” he said.

READ MORE:

'Do I want more female leaders? Of course I do' - Maimane

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has claimed a victory for his party’s move to adopt a new diversity clause in its constitution.
Politics
2 months ago

De Lille’s fight with DA roars on

If you thought the mudslinging in the DA might stop – or even slow down – after a court restored Patricia de Lille’s party membership‚ you couldn’t ...
Politics
2 days ago

DA’s Lennit Max appointed as advisor to police minister Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed the appointment of DA MPL Lennit Max as one of his advisors.
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Race for nomination as DA candidate for premier of Gauteng widens Politics
  2. ANC could have handled Zuma axing better: Duarte as she calls for unity Politics
  3. City of Jo’burg finally provides homes to people living in tents Politics
  4. Gauteng health department says it’s dealing with its debt Politics
  5. Officials at land reform hearings get racially abusive calls‚ says Parliament Politics

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X