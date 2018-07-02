Politics

ANC KZN leadership battle drags on in court

02 July 2018 - 11:03 By Jeff Wicks
Attorney Sthembiso Mathenjwa and Advocate Veli Sibeko outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 02 July 2018.
Attorney Sthembiso Mathenjwa and Advocate Veli Sibeko outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 02 July 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal remains in flux as a court challenge mounted earlier this month - which halted the rerun of the party’s Provincial Elective Conference - drags on in court.

On Monday morning the matter was before the Pietermaritzburg High Court‚ where an interim order preventing the staging of the elective conference was extended.

Disgruntled ANC members who claim to represent 44 branches out of 88 in the troubled Moses Mabhida region had rushed to court on June 8 to prevent the three-day conference - scheduled to run from that afternoon - from going ahead.

The application is being defended by the ANC and members of the Provincial Task Team‚ who were cited as respondents.

In papers before the court‚ the applicants held that the ANC did not have the required number of voting delegates to proceed. Further‚ they argued that the ANC still had seven weeks to hold a properly constituted elective conference.

Now the matter remains in the air‚ adjourned without a date while internal ANC dispute resolution teams try and resolve the matter.

The scuppered conference is a rerun of the disputed elective conference held in November 2015‚ which was declared null and void by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after its outcome was challenged by the so-called ANC rebels.

READ MORE

WATCH | Explainer: What's happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?

The African National Congress provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal was recently barred from holding its provincial elective conference ...
Politics
19 days ago

Political killings witness has begged KZN premier to protect him

A key witness at the controversial Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal says his life is in danger after testifying.
News
19 days ago

KZN ANC members who took party to court will be disciplined

Disciplinary action will be instituted against members of the ANC who took the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial structure to court.
Politics
22 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC KZN leadership battle drags on in court Politics
  2. All well and good‚ Motsoaledi‚ now where are your doctors? Politics
  3. City of Joburg welcomes 1‚600 insourced security officers Politics
  4. Race for nomination as DA candidate for premier of Gauteng widens Politics
  5. ANC could have handled Zuma axing better: Duarte as she calls for unity Politics

Latest Videos

Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X