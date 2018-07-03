Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision to appoint Lennit Max as his special adviser has given the ANC a microphone to sing its own praises.

The ruling party’s election machinery was jump-started on Tuesday after the DA member of the Western Cape provincial legislature announced that Cele had confirmed him in the post.

Max‚ a former provincial police commissioner and former community safety MEC‚ said on Monday he had quit the legislature for a one-year contract with Cele.

He said the DA leadership had declined to deploy him in any provincial crime-fighting initiative – and being a trained cop‚ this frustrated him. He said his new role was effective from July 1‚ but he remained a DA member.

The ANC wasted no time in capitalising on the appointment. The party’s provincial big guns‚ including acting chairman Khaya Magaxa‚ former premier and head of elections Ebrahim Rasool and former community safety MEC Leonard Ramatlakane‚ described Max’s appointment as proof of the DA’s lack of interest in fighting crime in the Western Cape.

“The statement by Lennit Max affirms our long-held belief that the DA has very little to offer in solving crime‚ but spends more time‚ effort and resolutions in politicising crime in the province than actually solving it‚” said Magaxa.

“If we look at the DA’s track record on crime in the Western Cape over the past decade‚ since it assumed government and premiership under [Helen] Zille‚ all we have witnessed is a lesser government involvement in the fight against crime. Zille and her cabinet believe their sole mandate in the fight against crime is as oversight agents‚ nothing more.”