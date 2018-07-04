Controversial funeral parlour boss Nkosentsha Shezi‚ who has been rallying support for Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini from business quarters and civil society - under the banner of “radical economic transformation champions” - said that the entire province of KwaZulu-Natal should be ceded to the royal household.

He was speaking at a royal imbizo in Ulundi in northern KZN‚ during which Zwelithini summonsed his subjects to discuss challenges to the Ingonyama Trust and the authority of traditional leaders.

Shezi said: “We aren't just here to support the notion that 29.6% of the land should remain under the Ingonyama Trust. No. We are here to say that all the land‚ from Port Shepstone to the Drakensberg should be returned to the king‚” he said.

He also said that the province should be renamed to “KwaZulu”‚ befitting of the Zulu kingdom.

“It would bring us great joy if we renamed our land so that it could be known that this is the kingdom of the Zulu. If we do the right thing and change the name‚ it will ensure that the settlers‚ the ones who now think that this is their land‚ are reminded that they are visitors here‚” he added.