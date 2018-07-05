The ANC on Thursday distanced itself from an apology made by the party’s former spokesman Carl Niehaus during a land imbizo called by Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the gathering on Wednesday‚ Niehaus apologised to the monarch on behalf of the ANC‚ and lashed out at those he said sought to interfere in the management of the Ingonyama Trust.

“Carl Niehaus has got no such mandate. He is an MKMVA [Mkhonto weSizwe] spokesperson. The ANC will speak for itself. The ANC did not mandate him to go and speak on its behalf and go and apologise.

“This thing of people speaking as if they are mandated by the organisation must come to an end‚” ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said.

Mbalula was fielding questions ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal for the rollout of the Thuma Mina campaign. The visit comes amid tensions relating to expropriation of land without compensation‚ particularly as it relates to Ingonyama Trust.

Under current legislation‚ Zwelithini is the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust.

Mbalula said the party had not taken a position on the matter and was neither for or against the dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust. The imbizo was set to tackle proposals that have been made to either dissolve the Ingonyama Trust or significantly amend its powers.

The matter has been thrust centre stage as South Africa is grappling with possibly amending Section 25 of the Constitution to facilitate land expropriation without compensation.