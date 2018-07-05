In AfriForum‚ Zulu king Zwelithini finds an unlikely bedfellow in the land debate

Civil rights organisation AfriForum and Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini are unlikely allies‚ but in the land debate both are vehemently opposed to government expropriating land without compensation.

“This policy does not only contain destructive consequences for the economy‚ but is also a threat to cultural conservation and local communities‚” deputy CEO Ernst Roets said.

“AfriForum’s stance has always been that the decentralisation of political power in favour of local communities is a more sustainable solution for South Africa and the retention of cultural diversity. Expropriation without compensation will achieve exactly the opposite.”

Zwelithini on Wednesday warned of a clash of nations should the government make good on moves to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust Board and cede thousands of hectares of traditional land to the state.

“What I want you to know about our history is that the issue we are faced with now is very similar to the one our forefathers were faced with. This will be the second clash‚” he said in front of thousands of his amabutho (Zulu warriors) at an imbizo in Ulundi in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal.