Politics

Julius Malema defends Zulu king on land debate

05 July 2018 - 12:57 By Aphiwe Deklerk
From left to right: EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, EFF leader Julius Malema and Zolani Mkhiva from Contralesa brief the media in Braamfontein, Johannesburg about land expropriation without compensation on July 5, 2018.
From left to right: EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, EFF leader Julius Malema and Zolani Mkhiva from Contralesa brief the media in Braamfontein, Johannesburg about land expropriation without compensation on July 5, 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday defended Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's right to fight for his land – saying others had made worse proposals.

Addressing a joint press conference with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) in Johannesburg‚ Malema said Zwelithini's recent threat to call for a secession from South Africa was part of the king's contribution to the land debate.

Malema said he had witnessed worse contributions from white South Africans during the public hearings on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution. "There are boers who are calling for a separate republic‚" said Malema.

Contralesa secretary Zolani Mkhiva says they agree with the EFF that section 25 should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Zulu king vows to rebuff any attempts to 'take' his land

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has warned of a clash should the state dissolve the Ingonyama Trust Board and cede thousands of hectares of traditional ...
News
9 hours ago

Give KZN to the Zulu king: controversial funeral parlour boss

Controversial funeral parlour boss Nkosentsha Shezi‚ who has been rallying support for Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini from business quarters and ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Mkhiva said they were not convinced that expropriation without compensation could be done without changing the constitution.

"We support expropriation of land without compensation whole-heartedly‚" said Mkhiva on behalf of the organisation.

Mkhiva said Contralesa viewed the Ingonyama Trust issue as an administrative one. "It is land under the administration of Africans‚" he said.

He explained that expropriation without compensation should be aimed at "stolen land"‚ whereas the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust was not stolen.

He announced that Contralesa and the EFF would hold a joint land summit within six months.

Most read

  1. ANC bashes Carl Niehaus for his apology to Zulu king Politics
  2. Julius Malema defends Zulu king on land debate Politics
  3. From New Dawn to #RamaphosaMustFall in 140 days Politics
  4. Big plan to plug SA’s leaks now just a pipe dream South Africa
  5. Lagoon fightback: minister of fishing in troubled waters Politics

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X