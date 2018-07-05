Politics

Lagoon fightback: minister of fishing in troubled waters

05 July 2018 - 06:30 By Bobby Jordan
The Save Langebaan Lagoon group is opposed to the proposed industrial-scale fish farms in the bay waters of the lagoon.
The Save Langebaan Lagoon group is opposed to the proposed industrial-scale fish farms in the bay waters of the lagoon.
Image: Facebook

Bathers in the Langebaan Lagoon may soon have more than wind and currents to contend with.

Two proposed industrial-scale fish farms in the bay waters of the lagoon now have the backing of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa, despite fears from locals they may damage the environment, pollute protected lagoon waters and even attract sharks.

Last month, Molewa dismissed numerous appeals against her decision to grant environmental authorisation for both the private aquaculture farms and the creation of a large aquaculture development zone (ADZ) in the area.

The move has alarmed several stakeholders in the hospitality and sporting sectors, particularly sailors for whom the Langebaan Lagoon is a popular yacht-racing destination.

Most read

  1. Big plan to plug SA’s leaks now just a pipe dream South Africa
  2. Lagoon fightback: minister of fishing in troubled waters Politics
  3. ANC worried about fuel increases‚ but says it's 'beyond our control' Politics
  4. South Africans will fork out for Zuma’s legal fees court case Politics
  5. Give KZN to the Zulu king: controversial funeral parlour boss Politics

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain
X