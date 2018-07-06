Politics

Magashule names new ANC integrity commissioners

06 July 2018
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

ANC veteran George Mashamba and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla have been named as the chair and deputy chair of the party's Integrity Commission.

ANC Secretary General Cde Ace Magashule made the announcement on Friday.

Mashamba and his wife Joyce previously represented the party in the Limpopo provincial legislature. When she died last month after a long illness‚ Jacob Zuma‚ under whom they had both served in Umkhonto weSizwe during the anti-apartheid struggle‚ attended her funeral.

Andrew Mlangeni‚ the former Rivonia trialist who President Cyril Ramaphosa describes as "Mr Integrity"‚ will also sit on the commission.

The other members on the team are Sophie de Bryun‚ Sindiso Mfenyana‚ Sue Rabkin‚ Smangaliso Mkhatshwa‚ Essop Jassat and Cyril Janjies.

In December‚ TimesLIVE reported that the ANC ‘s national conference ended with a deadlock on the proposal to give more powers to its integrity committee to force leaders to step down if they bring the party into disrepute.

On Friday‚ the party statement indicated a task team would finalise the committee's terms of reference.

"We trust that the integrity commissioners will aid the organisation in ensuring that its integrity and good standing is upheld‚ so that we may all take heed in the examples of life-long activists and disciplined members of our movement such as those who have been bestowed with the honours of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe like Tata Nelson Mandela‚" said Magashule.

