ANC veteran George Mashamba and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla have been named as the chair and deputy chair of the party's Integrity Commission.

ANC Secretary General Cde Ace Magashule made the announcement on Friday.

Mashamba and his wife Joyce previously represented the party in the Limpopo provincial legislature. When she died last month after a long illness‚ Jacob Zuma‚ under whom they had both served in Umkhonto weSizwe during the anti-apartheid struggle‚ attended her funeral.

Andrew Mlangeni‚ the former Rivonia trialist who President Cyril Ramaphosa describes as "Mr Integrity"‚ will also sit on the commission.

The other members on the team are Sophie de Bryun‚ Sindiso Mfenyana‚ Sue Rabkin‚ Smangaliso Mkhatshwa‚ Essop Jassat and Cyril Janjies.