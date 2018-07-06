Politics

Moyane ‘pleased’ with Ramaphosa’s response to his demands - but won’t spill the beans on what was said

06 July 2018 - 19:29 By Karyn Maughan
Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's statement did not reveal exactly what Ramaphosa’s response was.
Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's statement did not reveal exactly what Ramaphosa’s response was.
Image: Esa Alexander

Lawyers for suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane claimed on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to demands that he stop one of the two inquiries into tax administration and his alleged misconduct – and that they are “pleased” with that response.

But‚ in a statement‚ they declined to reveal exactly what Ramaphosa’s response was.

Attempts to get hold of Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko were not successful on Friday evening. This story will be updated once responses to TimesLIVE’s questions have been received.

“We are pleased with the president’s response‚” Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said. “We will obviously be consulting with Mr Moyane regarding the contents of the president’s letter and his full reaction will be communicated in a day or so.”

Earlier this week Moyane’s lawyers wrote to Ramaphosa expressing the suspended SARS boss’s objection to the Nugent inquiry into tax administration being conducted at the same time as Moyane was due to face misconduct charges.

Tom Moyane lays down the law in letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Suspended SA Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane has appealed directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt one of two inquiries into tax ...
News
3 days ago

“Our client has sharply raised in both proceedings the gross unfairness of being simultaneously subjected to both processes when the subject matter enquired into‚ as it pertains to him‚ is substantially the same and/or largely overlapping‚” Mabuza wrote to Ramaphosa.

The letter was sent just hours after retired Judge Robert Nugent dismissed this same argument about his inquiry into tax administration. In a scathing ruling‚ the judge dismissed all five of the objections made by Moyane’s advocate‚ Dali Mpofu - describing his submissions as a “disgrace” and “abusive”.

Moyane’s objections to the Nugent Inquiry also includes a demand that the president remove Professor Michael Katz – who Moyane’s legal team have described as Ramaphosa’s personal lawyer – as an advisor to the inquiry.

Moyane’s lawyers gave Ramaphosa until Friday afternoon to respond to these demands‚ or face court action.

Inquiry rejects Tom Moyane's bid to halt SARS probe

Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane now wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to either halt his disciplinary hearing or ...
News
3 days ago

Nugent‚ meanwhile‚ has made it clear that he intends to complete his inquiry by November.

As yet‚ it remains unclear when the misconduct inquiry against Moyane will get underway. He has yet to respond to the charges outlined against him by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ but has already repeatedly stated through his lawyers that he wants to address those allegations in oral evidence.

Most read

  1. Traditional leaders clash over state’s decision to exclude land under chiefs’ ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to have ‘a wonderful cup of tea’ with Zulu king over land tensions Politics
  3. Moyane ‘pleased’ with Ramaphosa’s response to his demands - but won’t spill the ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza to head land reform committee Politics
  5. 'Would I apologise to you? No!' says Jacques Pauw to Julius Malema Politics

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X