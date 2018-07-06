Ramaphosa to have ‘a wonderful cup of tea’ with Zulu king over land tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to assure him that tribal land in KwaZulu-Natal will remain under the custodianship of the Ingonyama Trust and the state would never try and “grab the land”.

Ramaphosa was visiting the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Empangeni on Friday evening as part of the KZN leg of the ANC’s Thuma Mina (send me) campaign‚ launched in Gauteng last month.

His promise came as tensions between the ruling party and Zwelithini continue to mount.

This week Zwelithini drew a line in the sand‚ threatening the ANC with an all out war of if the state made good on moves to scrap the Ingonyama Trust Act and dissolve the trust’s board. The trust administers swathes of tribal land in the province - and under current legislation‚ Zwelithini is sole trustee.

Ramaphosa said he would meet with Zwelithini in an effort to allay his fears.

“I want to assure the King as I leave here to see him [that] we have no intention to grab the land from the trust. That land we will never try and grab because we have full respect for our traditional leaders and our king. They will continue administering this land on behalf of our people and the king.