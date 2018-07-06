Malema demanded an apology and threatened to take legal action after the author suggested that his tax bill had been settled with a loan from self-confessed cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti. Malema denied the allegation.

Pauw tweeted on Wednesday: "Why is Dali Mpofu committing hara-kiri in defending Tom Moyane? Is it because they have a common friend: tobacco-man Adriano Mazzotti. Under Moyane‚ Mazzotti’s R600m tax bill disappeared. He also paid EFF registration fee in 2014 and gave Malema a loan to help pay his Sars bill."

Pauw wrote an extensive open letter to Malema‚ which he posted on Facebook on Friday. “I was wrong in saying that you received a loan from Mazzotti to pay your tax bill. You in fact received a R1-million loan from Kyle Phillips – a business partner of Mazzotti and his co-director in Carnilinx‚ an independent tobacco company‚” he wrote.

Pauw referred Malema to an article in the Sunday Times from 2015‚ which quoted the EFF leader’s lawyer saying that Malema had received a loan from Phillips.

“You never denied any of these reports. I therefore assume that it is safe to say that it was true that you had received a R1-million loan from Phillips.”

Pauw said he would not apologise to Malema‚ because it was “irrelevant whether you took a loan from Mazzotti or Phillips‚ because - as I will show you - they are partners-in-crime in Carnilinx”.