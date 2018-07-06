‘Zuluness’ pits ANC against king in what could be a bruising battle

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s thinly veiled call for the secession of KwaZulu-Natal could leave the ANC divided – with “Zuluness” the reason for the chasm.

The monarch finds himself backed into a corner with moves by the state – essentially the ANC – to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust and, with it, his absolute authority.

In November 2017, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, as chair of a high-level panel on key legislation, contributed to a report that recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended, and that the trust be dissolved. The panel found that the trust’s current practices were inconsistent with the government’s land policy, and did not secure land tenure for residents.

At a land imbizo called by the king on Wednesday, Zwelithini vowed to rebuff any attempts to claim his land. Under current legislation, he is the sole beneficiary of the Ingonyana Trust.

Political analyst Jabulani Sithole said that the threat to the Ingonyama Trust and the tribal authority of the monarch had brought to the fore issues of ethnicity, which could end up hurting the ruling party at the polls.