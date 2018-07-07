President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not expropriate land under the controversial Ingonyama Trust.

Ramaphosa‚ who was in KwaZulu-Natal for the launch of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign‚ met with King Goodwill Zwelithini and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Richards Bay on Friday.

The meeting followed an imbizo of traditional leaders called by the Zulu monarch during which he warned of a clash of nations should the state make good on moves to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust Board and cede thousands of hectares of traditional land to the state.

King Zwelithini is the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust which administers 2.8-million hectares of land on his behalf.

But the High-Level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation and Fundamental Change has recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act should be repealed or amended‚ and the Ingonyama Trust abolished.