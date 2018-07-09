Former President Jacob Zuma has fired his long-time attorney Michael Hulley‚ weeks before he is due back in court to face corruption and racketeering charges.

“I can confirm that former President Zuma terminated my mandate two weeks ago‚” Hulley confirmed to TimesLIVE.

“I am no longer acting for him in any of his current matters.”

He declined to comment any further.

Hulley was axed days before the Presidency confirmed that the state would only fund the costs of Zuma’s criminal defense if and when he goes on trial.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Zuma’s lawyers would have to apply to the state attorney for any further funding of civil applications linked to his prosecution – including his planned bid to challenge NPA head Shaun Abrahams’s decision that he should go on trial.

Zuma is due back in court on July 27‚ when he is expected to update the court on his new legal team and whether or not he will pursue his court bid to overturn Abrahams’s decision.

Hulley represented Zuma in his 2006 rape trial and has been a key part of his corruption defence team since Zuma was first charged.