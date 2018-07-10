The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has requested an urgent meeting with the head of the police’s Crime Intelligence Unit over “security scares” in the province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ the party’s provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said reports of suspicious devices found in and around shopping malls in Durban should be of concern to all in South Africa.

The latest of these incidents is the suspicious package that was found in the Wentworth Spar on Monday. Preceding this‚ devices were planted underneath parked cars on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July and inside Woolworths stores in Gateway and Pavilion malls.

“These incidents‚ along with the mosque attack in May this year‚ raise questions about the state of our intelligence‚ and the safety of the people of KZN. I would like to therefore discuss the matter in order to understand the current status of their intelligence work on these matters and how are they making sure that such incidents are prevented before they happen‚” he said.

He added the people of the province need to be assured that they are safe.

The Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) unit has taken charge of the investigation into the planting of six devices across the city. No arrests have been made.