Politics

Ramaphosa heads to Nigeria for state visit

10 July 2018 - 14:30 By Timeslive
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

President Cyril Ramaphosa is jetting off to Nigeria on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.

His spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to participate in the annual meeting and 25th anniversary celebrations of the African Export-Import Bank‚ also known as the Afreximbank.

Diko said Ramaphosa and Buhari were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral‚ continental and global issues “of common concern”.

“Peace‚ stability and continental integration will feature prominently in their discussions‚” said Diko.

Diko said formal relations between South Africa and Nigeria have been conducted through the Bi-National Commission (BNC)‚ established in 1999.

“The BNC has over the years deepened and solidified the relations between the two countries and laid the foundation for increased bilateral political and economic cooperation‚” she said.

