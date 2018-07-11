Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa Lekota has called on the South African government to introduce refugee camps for foreigners.

Addressing a press conference of the coalition governments that took over cities including Tshwane‚ Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg‚ Lekota took aim at foreigners.

The Cope leader criticised the government's handling of immigrants‚ saying that during the struggle against apartheid‚ ANC exiles were confined to refugee camps and not allowed to “push out” residents.

“We were in exile ourselves. Our own South Africans were abroad. We were not allowed to occupy the cities of those countries and then push the citizens out‚” he said.

Lekota claimed that South Africa - even during periods when there has been a high influx of foreign nationals‚ particularly from neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe‚ who were fleeing political instability - had never housed foreigners in refugee camps. However‚ temporary shelter was provided to foreigners who were victims of sporadic xenophobic attacks in 2008 and 2015.