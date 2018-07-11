The martyrdom of Moyane and Duduzane: What's really going on?

Congratulations South Africa, you have been gifted two new martyrs.

In the past week, there has been an almost biblical transfiguration before our eyes. Tom Moyane and Duduzane Zuma went from being active participants and enablers of state capture to people who have been ill-treated by the establishment and deserve our sympathy.

On Monday, Moyane “hosted” a media briefing, ostensibly to present his side of the story on his suspension and the allegations of wilful mismanagement of the South African Revenue Service, some of which were aired at the Nugent commission of inquiry into governance at the tax authority.

But Moyane sat in serene silence like the patron saint of dodginess while his lawyer Eric Mabuza conjured up his victimhood.

According to Mabuza, Moyane is victim of “trial by media”, specifically journalists who have “personal grudges” against him.

In the midst of the current onslaught against the media, and the argument presented by the Economic Freedom Fighters that Moyane was facing “double jeopardy” through his disciplinary process running concurrently with the Nugent inquiry, the performance was aimed at evoking public sympathy.

