According to the prosecution‚ Brady misrepresented to the company so that she could select private developers to build houses and allocate land. Councillors are not “involved in contracting with entities at provincial or municipal level”.

Brady also used Premier Helen Zille’s name to dupe the company into believing that she had authority to appoint it.

Tommy Beukes‚ an architect tasked by Davids to present the company’s plans to Brady‚ testified that she indicated that she “preferred a tiled roof instead of a corrugated roof and a proper bathroom‚ which was not found in an RDP house”.

“When he [Beukes] gave the plans to [Brady]‚ she telephoned him afterwards and mentioned that the plans were not drafted according to what they previously discussed‚” the court documents read. “She stated that she could not present those plans to Mrs Helen Zille. When asked about the processes [Brady] discussed with them prior to any building works‚ she indicated that she would talk to people in government and report back to them. The finances were not yet organised yet at the time.”

Eric Ntabazalila‚ spokesman for the prosecution in the Western Cape‚ said Brady would be sentenced on August 17.

“She is currently [out] on warning‚” said Ntabazalila.