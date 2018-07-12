Ramaphosa and other VIPs each have 81 bodyguards on average

There were 81 officers from the police’s Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) for every one of the 17 politicians it protected full-time in 2017/18.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole revealed in a parliamentary reply on July 3 that there were 1‚382 officers in this unit‚ which cost taxpayers R693-million in 2017/18.

According to the police’s 2016/17 annual report‚ there was one police officer for every 369 South Africans.