The woman accusing Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip of bribing her to dig up dirt on his political nemesis former DA Eastern Cape chair and MPL Veliswa Mvenya flip-flopped on the stand on Thursday as she testified in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Former DA member Nontuthuzelo Jack claims Trollip wanted her to find ways to implicate Mvenya.

Taking to the stand‚ Jack claimed that she met Trollip on March 20 2016 outside the Motherwell police station – the supposed meeting spot for the alleged bribe – and he offered her R2‚000.

But during questioning‚ Jack constantly changed the amount.

The figure later jumped to R3‚000 and‚ by the end of her testimony‚ she had allegedly been offered R5‚000 in a money bag on the vehicle’s dashboard.