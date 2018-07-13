Barely two months after losing his chief of staff‚ Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is facing another staffing crisis involving the executive head of his office‚ Stefan de Villiers.

The ANC has taken issue with the appointment of De Villiers. It alleges Msimanga hired a "body builder without any qualification except a questionable body builders’ certificate in a position that requires 12 years of experience and post-matric qualification".

It is understood that he earns an annual salary of about R1-million‚ that he did have a matric certificate and was enrolled at Unisa.