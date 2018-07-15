Politics

ANC has reversed gains made under Nelson Mandela: Mmusi Maimane

15 July 2018 - 14:10 By Penwell Dlamini
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africa is not headed in the right direction under the leadership of the ANC‚ which has reversed the gains made by the late former president Nelson Mandela.

Speaking after a meeting of the DA's federal council in Johannesburg‚ Maimane said under the ANC crime and corruption had risen‚ and there was a lack of economic development.

He said the best way to remember Madiba was to provide a better life for all South Africans‚ a task which the DA was ready for.

"The people who steal money from government do not honour President Mandela‚" Maimane said on Sunday.

Maimane said provincial candidates for the party in preparation for the 2019 general elections were expected to be finalised on August 18.

Nominations have been extended to the end of July.

Eskom monopoly must be broken - Mmusi Maimane

The country faces further risks of load shedding by Eskom unless its monopoly over energy generation is broken and a greater role is given to ...
Politics
27 days ago

Unemployment among young people a ‘ticking time bomb’: Mmusi Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday referred to the high rate of unemployment among young South Africans as a “ticking time bomb”.
Politics
29 days ago

Most read

  1. DA looking at possible coalitions after 2019 elections Politics
  2. ANC has reversed gains made under Nelson Mandela: Mmusi Maimane Politics
  3. Mkhize outlines plan to fix ailing municipalities Politics
  4. Probe into alleged VBS corruption must be expanded to include PIC‚ says DA Politics
  5. I was showing the king a book‚ not kneeling before him - Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X