DA leader in Gauteng John Moody says the party has started looking at possible coalitions after next year's general elections.

Speaking after the party's federal council meeting in Johannesburg‚ Moody said internal discussions were being held on three possible outcomes.

"We are looking at a scenario of being the governing party‚ a coalition and also an official opposition party. We've had experience on local government coalitions‚" said Moody.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane admitted that managing coalitions was not easy.

"Coalitions are difficult‚ there are complicated issues but I think they are the future of South Africa. If we're not careful enough to get into managing the principles of the coalition‚ which is about saying we will never tolerate corruption in a coalition. When people come to a coalition they must stick to the principle of voting together and voting with the coalition (partners)‚" he said.