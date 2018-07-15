The Democratic Alliance has called for the police investigation into VBS executives and Vele Bank for alleged corruption to be expanded to include the Public Investment Corporation.

This follows charges laid by the DA on Friday.

DA shadow minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Kevin Mileham said the investigation should be expanded to include two PIC officials‚ Paul Magula and Ernest Nesane‚ who were allegedly paid to keep silent while the collapsed bank was being looted.

“Media reports indicate that‚ while acting on behalf of the PIC representatives as non-executive directors on the VBS Board‚ Magula and Nesane received payments in excess of R5-million for ‘loans‚ mortgages‚ salaries and a shelf company’.