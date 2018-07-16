Police minister Bheki Cele will come face to face with suspects linked to the murder of two police officers when they appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The four suspects were linked to the shooting of 37-year-old Constable Motlalentoa Mahlatsi who was killed in Elsburg‚ in the early hours of July 11‚ while responding to a complaint.

The suspects were tracked down by a multi-disciplinary team from Gauteng‚ consisting of seasoned investigators‚ tactical response and tracking teams after an intelligence-driven operation in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.