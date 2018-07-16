The North Gauteng High Court will on Monday morning grant an order gagging UDM leader Bantu Holomisa from continuing to allege that a major BEE investment firm and prominent business figures may be involved in Public Investment Corporation (PIC) corruption.

Judge Vivian Tlhapi said she would give reasons for her decision “soon”‚ but Holomisa has told TimesLIVE that he intends to challenge the ruling.

“I’m surprised‚” he said‚ “that’s all I can say. But we will appeal.”

Lebashe Investment Group‚ Harith General Partners and Fund Managers and former Deputy Finance Minister Jabu Moleketi are among the applicants who took Holomisa to court – after he wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa implicating them in alleged PIC looting.

In his letter to Ramaphosa last month‚ Holomisa stated: “Mr President‚ these companies and individuals have links - past and present‚ directly and indirectly - with the PIC. It makes for uncomfortable reading when one considers the possibility of a very complicated and opaque scheme that will put at risk the Government Employees Pension Fund.”