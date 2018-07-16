Politics

Economy‚ jobs and corruption to dominate Gauteng ANC conference

16 July 2018 - 14:40 By Amil Umraw
The cardinal point of focus of all discussion papers is specific challenges and socio-economic problems facing the people of Gauteng, said ANC provincial secretary Hope Papo.
The cardinal point of focus of all discussion papers is specific challenges and socio-economic problems facing the people of Gauteng, said ANC provincial secretary Hope Papo.
Image: Gauteng ANC via Twitter

The ANC in Gauteng has outlined its defensive strategy to ward off the DA in the province come next year’s general elections.

The plan‚ which focuses mainly on alleviating socio-economic challenges experienced by residents in Gauteng‚ will come under discussion at the party’s provincial conference set to begin on Friday.

In a media briefing on the state of readiness for the conference‚ ANC provincial secretary Hope Papo said the “cardinal point of focus of all discussion papers is specific challenges and socio-economic problems facing the people of Gauteng”. He said the conference will also discuss issues of unity and modernisation in the party.

Some of the issues that will inform the party’s resolutions are how it will implement radical socio-economic transformation; create employment; drive investment; root out corruption; legalise zama-zamas (informal miners); review the state of healthcare and curb the rising cost of living.

Papo said it is being proven untrue that the DA-led coalition in metros like Johannesburg and Tshwane are governing better than the ANC.

“We think that a notion that our opponents can govern better than us is daily being proven false‚ both in Tshwane and in Johannesburg. Our own members in the ANC caucus in Tshwane and in Johannesburg have a full mandate to give our opponents a run for their money…We are going to confront our opponents‚” he said.

The conference‚ which will also elect a new set of provincial leaders‚ is expected to draw to a close on Sunday.

Papo issued a stern warning to party members who have lodged legal disputes over the outcomes of regional conferences‚ saying the province’s executive committee “will defend the organisation in any court action instituted”.

“We are confident that courts will find in our favour because all procedures were scrupulously followed‚” he said.

Earlier this month‚ disgruntled members from branches in the Sedibeng region filed a court application to nullify the results of its regional conference. 

READ MORE

Disputed ANC KZN elective conference to finally go ahead

The long-awaited ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference is finally set to go ahead.
Politics
3 days ago

Mkhize outlines plan to fix ailing municipalities

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has outlined his plan to boost infrastructure and economic development while ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa takes ‘extraordinary step’ over fuel price‚ VAT

In two weeks’ time‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce economic measures to help South Africans deal with rising fuel prices and the recent VAT ...
News
9 days ago

Instead of dreaming, give every child a birth bonanza

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a soaring speech a week ago to a Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation conference in the Drakensberg on inclusive growth. "If ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Obama the perfect choice to deliver Mandela lecture Politics
  2. DA vs De Lille – the battle continues Politics
  3. Putin is coming…and he’s not coming alone Politics
  4. Economy‚ jobs and corruption to dominate Gauteng ANC conference Politics
  5. Did Jacob Zuma fail to pay lobola for his new bride? South Africa

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X