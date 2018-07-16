Some mayors and senior officials in the 14 municipalities which made R1.5-billion in deposits to the controversial VBS Bank have remained defiant – even producing legal opinions to defend their decision.

This was revealed by cooperative governance minister Zweli Mkhize‚ who said the mayors and officials insisted that they followed the law during a meeting last month.

“In the first instance‚ the question we asked them is whether they had a council decision for investing in VBS Bank and most of them said no. We asked them how that happened. They said they considered this as an investment wherein they don’t need to go to report to council‚” he said.

“They said this was just an investment of the money they had which was in the delegated power of some of the executives‚ so they went ahead with it. They said they took three quotes‚ looked at who has the best return and they took that and went and invested the money.”