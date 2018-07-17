Police Minister Bheki Cele has requested Parliament to investigate allegations of unethical conduct against the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate‚ Robert McBride.

Parliamentary papers published on Monday afternoon reveal that Cele wrote to the National Assembly‚ informing the House about the allegations and requesting they be investigated. "A letter dated 6 July 2018 has been received from the Minister of Police BH Cele‚ informing the Assembly of allegations against the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Robert McBride‚" the document read.