Cele asks Parliament to investigate McBride
Police Minister Bheki Cele has requested Parliament to investigate allegations of unethical conduct against the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate‚ Robert McBride.
Parliamentary papers published on Monday afternoon reveal that Cele wrote to the National Assembly‚ informing the House about the allegations and requesting they be investigated. "A letter dated 6 July 2018 has been received from the Minister of Police BH Cele‚ informing the Assembly of allegations against the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Robert McBride‚" the document read.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has referred Cele's letter to the police portfolio committee‚ to which the police and Ipid account‚ for consideration.
The actual letter from the police minister was not attached in the publicised parliamentary papers. Cele's spokeswoman Nonkululeko Phokane and Ipid were not immediately available for comment.
Calls to the police committee chairperson Francois Beukman went unanswered on Monday. The National Assembly is on recess until mid-August.
Earlier this month‚ Ipid repeated its call for greater independence from the police minister. The police watchdog made submissions to the police committee in Parliament on the Ipid Amendment Bill and‚ among its proposals‚ was for the head of Ipid to enjoy the same protection as the head of the Hawks‚ who can be removed by a two-thirds majority of MPs from the National Assembly and can be suspended by a minister‚ following a parliamentary process.
This is a developing story.