DA members of the Gauteng legislature are fuming after being denied access to the Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Centre in Pretoria.

On Monday‚ DA members of the Gauteng legislature paid an unannounced visit to the centre following media reports that money had gone missing and the facility was struggling to provide for children.

DA MPL Justus de Goede said members of the legislature arrived at the centre accompanied by the media.

“After a long consultation by the management with the MEC‚ they decided that they had no mandate to allow the visit. We were told that the visit is not allowed by the legislation. We argued that we have been doing site visits for many years now and this is accepted function of the public representatives. As you know there were newspaper reports that there is money missing from this particular institution‚ which is financed by social development in Gauteng‚” said De Goede.

“We were very keen to find out whether this was true and we were not given the opportunity to get answers or inspect the facility at all. Apparently‚ at the MEC’s instruction we were told that it would not be possible [for us to get inside].”

He said the issue would be taken up with the Gauteng portfolio committee on social development‚ the legislature and also Parliament. The Sunday Independent reported recently that the centre was in a dire state after R7-million allegedly disappeared from its coffers.