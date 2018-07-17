The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on its members to ignore the Ipsos poll published this week‚ which showed that the party would only garner 13% of the votes in the next general elections.

The Ipsos survey‚ which was conducted between April and June this year‚ also claims that the DA would manage only 28% of the votes in the Western Cape - a province the party won by 59% in May 2014.

In a memorandum addressed to all the DA's party structures‚ dated July 17‚ election 2019 national campaign manager Jonathan Moakes wrote: “In short‚ I would suggest that these polling results be ignored. All indicators show that despite a currently difficult political environment‚ the DA is on track to grow in next year’s national election‚ retain the Western Cape and become the biggest party in Gauteng and the Northern Cape”.

Moakes refers the structures to an article he wrote for the Daily Maverick last Tuesday‚ where he challenged the results of the Ipsos “pulse of the people” survey. He said the survey does nothing to improve the reputation of the polling industry which got it wrong in the Brexit referendum in the UK and the US 2016 election and "have cast great doubt on the methodology and ability of public and political pollsters to predict voter behaviour accurately".