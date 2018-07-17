The South African Communist Party has broken ranks with its alliance partner the ANC on the contentious issue of land under the custodian of traditional leaders‚ calling for the dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust‚ whose sole trustee is Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

At a media briefing convened by the SACP Johannes Nkosi District in Durban on Tuesday‚ the party said it stood firm on its decision that the Ingonyama Trust must be scrapped and replaced by a more democratic communal land ownership pattern.

The SACP’s Phumlani Mthembu said their call came because of a number of reported cases of corruption and dissatisfaction among the people living on land under the trust’s control and because of the trust’s failure to benefit those people.