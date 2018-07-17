President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant South Africa will overcome its current economic hardship.

“This hardship will not last forever and growth is going to happen. It is around the corner and soon we’ll be able to alleviate the difficult burden that our people are bearing at the moment‚” he said on Monday night during an interview with eNCA.

He was speaking in the context of the VAT increase earlier this year and a series of fuel hikes in recent months‚ with another price increase looming.

“I have been really troubled by this‚” he said.

He said government wanted to soften the blow by cutting spending.

“We want to reduce government spending‚ but not to reduce the payout that we give for social grants or for social programmes‚ to reduce the wastage‚ but also to eliminate corruption. Quite a lot of the money was also stolen.”