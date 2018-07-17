Politics

WATCH |4 lessons from Barack Obama’s Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

17 July 2018 - 19:43 By Xanderleigh Dookey

Former president of the United States of America Barack Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on July 17 2018, marking the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth by reflecting on his example of perseverance and vision and what lessons can be drawn from his legacy. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

South Africans were enthralled as former American president Barack Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on July 17 2018.

The address was to mark what would have been the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth‚ and Obama reflected on Madiba’s example of perseverance and vision - and what lessons can be drawn from his legacy.

