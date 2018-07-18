Black First Land First (BLF) has taken a massive swipe at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in its Equality Court battle against a woman‚ represented by the commission‚ who has laid a complaint against the organisation and accused the BLF’s leadership of hate speech and inciting violence.

The BLF has accused the SAHRC of supporting “white interests” and of being part of a conspiracy to block it from participating in the 2019 national elections.

“It must be pointed out that the first respondent has to date lodged a number of complaints with the SAHRC relating to racism against various individuals‚ including Penny Sparrow‚ Helen Zille‚ FW De Klerk and Adrian Vlok‚” the group’s president Andile Mngxitama said in papers it filed to the court.

“The SAHRC did not in these circumstances indicate any intention to legally represent the first respondent [BLF] or to facilitate the institution of the proceedings in terms of section 20(1)(d) and or (f) of the Equality Act‚ notwithstanding the fact that there has been evidence‚” said Mngxitama.

He said BLF had tried to resolve the complaints against them with the SAHRC outside of court‚ but the commission refused to meet with them.

Lucy Strydom‚ the woman who had brought the case against the BLF’s leadership‚ had wanted the Equality Court to order the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to review the organisation’s eligibility for registration as a political party.