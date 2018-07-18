Court dismisses application to halt ANC Gauteng conference

The South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday dismissed an urgent application to halt the ANC Gauteng conference scheduled for this coming weekend.

A group of disgruntled ANC Ekurhuleni members had approached the court to put the meeting on hold‚ arguing that there had been irregularities at their regional conference held late last month.

The applicants had argued that the irregularities affected 13 branches in the region.

Ekurhuleni will be sending the biggest delegation to the upcoming provincial conference and will therefore have more say on who wins the conference.

The Ekurhuleni conference saw mayor Mzwandile Masina being re-elected as chairperson of the region.