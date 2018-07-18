Hundreds of people have gathered at the Cecil Emmett Hall in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal for public hearings on whether the state should be allowed to expropriate land without compensation.

The public hearings in Vryheid are the first leg of the four-day hearings taking place in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

On Thursday the hearings will move to Jozini‚ on Friday to Pietermaritzburg and on Saturday to Kokstad.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were among the senior political party officials who attended hearings. A number of traditional leaders were also present.

Some people were clad in their political party regalia‚ notably ANC and DA supporters. Some members of the ANC, who were still waiting their turn to enter the venue‚ sang the revolutionary song "Mabawuyeke umhlaba wethu" (Let them leave our land).