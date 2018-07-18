Julius Malema gets loud applause as he arrives at land hearings in Mafikeng

EFF leader Julius Malema and party secretary Godrich Gardee arrived 15 minutes before the start of hearings into land expropriation to a jubilant audience that erupted in applause.

Hundreds were still waiting to gain entry outside the hall in Mafikeng in the North West after 11 am.

Parliament's constitutional review committee will hear the public's thoughts on the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The committee's chairperson Vincent Smith has explained the clauses in Section 25 to the audience and outlined the rules for the hearing.

Members of the public were expected to take to the mic to share their views soon.