Errol Velile Present‚ the Luthuli House employee who was fired by the ANC on Wednesday after he was arrested and appeared in court for his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto‚ is no stranger to controversy.

In February 2017‚ the Sunday Times linked him to a controversial farm deal in Limpopo.

The Sunday Times reported that then minister of land reform Gugile Nkwinti introduced this Luthuli House comrade‚ who was “shopping” for a thriving Limpopo farm‚ to one of his top officials at a land summit.

Just eight months after the meeting‚ Bekendvlei Farm was bought for R97-million and handed over to Present‚ who had been working at Luthuli House for more than 10 years‚ and his partner‚ businessman Moses Boshomane‚ to manage.