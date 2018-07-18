Politics

Mandela Day: President Ramaphosa opens clinic at Mandela's birthplace

18 July 2018 - 13:19 By Sikho Ntshobane
President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the Nosekeni Nongaphi Mandela Clinic in Mvezo on July 18, 2018.
Image: Sino Majangaza

On Mandela Day‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the Nosekeni Nongaphi Mandela Clinic in Madiba's town of birth Mvezo‚ Eastern Cape.

He was joined by mining minister Gwede Mantashe‚ Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and Mvezo Chief - annex the former statesman's grandson - Nkosi Mandla Mandela‚ who was with his wife Rabia Nosekeni and their son.

The clinic‚ which is named after legendary president Nelson Mandela’s mother Nosekeni Nongaphi‚ was built at a cost of R10.9-million about five years ago.

Eastern Cape health MEC Helen Sauls-August told DispatchLIVE that there had been serious funding shortages which had led to delays in opening the facility. "We also had staffing issues which had to be dealt with‚" she said.

- DispatchLIVE

