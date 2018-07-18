Meet Errol Velile Present‚ the ANC man arrested for Soweto cash heist

That post came just seven months after a February 2017 article in the Sunday Times which linked him to a controversial farm deal in Limpopo.

The Sunday Times reported that then Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti introduced this Luthuli House comrade to one of his top officials at a land summit when Present was “shopping” for a thriving Limpopo farm.

Just eight months after the meeting‚ Bekendvlei Farm was bought for R97-million and handed over to Present - who had been working at Luthuli House for more than 10 years - and his partner‚ businessman Moses Boshomane‚ to manage.

A senior departmental official had prioritised the deal by bypassing required procedures. A day after the deal went through‚ Nkwinti was the speaker at Present’s lavish wedding.

Neither Present nor Boshomane had an ancestral claim to the farm. They also had no agricultural experience‚ the newspaper reported.